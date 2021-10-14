City of Monroe to announce the arrival of ADA Compliant Train Coach to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe to announce the arrival of a handicap accessible train coach to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. The funds from the $75,700 donation to the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society by an anonymous donor in July 2021 helped build a handicap accessible train coach.

The handicap accessible train coach will help those in a wheelchair or those who are limited in terms of mobility. Please join the City of Monroe on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo for the reveal. The event will begin at 4 PM.