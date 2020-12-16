City of Monroe supplies disabled woman with A.D.A. compliant home

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) All it is right now is an empty lot with some fallen trees. But come 2021, this area will be transformed into a dream home for one Monroe woman.

“And we have a carport and I have a heater and we can sit in the carport with the heater… mhhm” says future home owner Mary Decator.

It’s a bittersweet moment for her as she looks over the blueprints of her new home. She is now disabled and her home became hard to navigate, and it was eventually demolished.

She’s been staying with her daughter in the meantime, but became eligible to get a new home through the city.

“We do get awarded community development block grant money and home partnership funds” said Ellen Hill, Director of Monroe Planning and Urban Development.

The home will supply her and her 26 year old disabled grandson with a brand new A.D.A. compliant home.

“He’s my baby. I don’t care how old he is or pray he gets older because he’s my baby” Decator said.

“We couldn’t even get the wheel chair through the door to even help us put him on the toilet or get him in the tub or anything of that nature. it was just hard” said Decator’s daughter, Bridgette Watson.

The 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house will come with expanded hallways and driveway. It also includes accessible bathrooms and a physical therapy room. While she’s excited to move in, she’s very thankful to the city.

“They’ve been so sweet to me, oh my God, God bless you, oh God. and I thank them. This is wonderful. This is really wonderful” Decator said.

The city expects to have this home done within the next 4 months. Heading into the future, they want to make this dream a reality for at least two more recipients each year.