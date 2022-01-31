MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since October 2020, the City of Monroe has picked up approximately 20, 261 bags of litter, which equals to 333 tons of litter and debris in the city. “These crews are making a major difference in what our city looks like! There’s still more to do, but we need your help. I want to take this opportunity to challenge residents to try and do the same. If you see litter laying around, take the time to pick it up. We all live in and love our city and together, I believe we can all help keep it clean,” says Mayor Friday Ellis.