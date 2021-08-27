City of Monroe prepares for potential storm related impact

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Hurricane Ida moving through the Gulf, the entire state of Louisiana is preparing for heavy rain and strong winds.

The City of Monroe says they are making preparations for the possibility of inclement weather.

The city wants to let residents know about the work happening at area pump stations.

According to the city, the back-up electric pump is down at the Pope/Westminster station due to a failure of an electrical switch gear.

The city says the part needed to repair the pump has been delayed due to COVID-19’s impact on production, but the city says there are two pumps that are still operational at this location. One pump runs on electricity and the other is fueled by diesel.

According to the city, there is one diesel pump out of service at the Rochelle station due to the failure of a gearhead. The city says there are a total of three diesel pumps in the Rochelle station, two of which are operational.

The city says they will have Public Works crews working around the clock ahead of Hurricane Ida’s possible arrival. The city says crews will be monitoring the pump stations and helping residents remove debris from their ditches.