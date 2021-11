WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, West Monroe Police received a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Parkwest Drive at approximately 10:23 AM. Upon their arrival, officers were unable to locate the suspect or victim.

At approximately 11:17 AM, the victim made contact with officers to report himself as the victim of the shooting. According to the victim, he and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Jillian Jnique Ross, were in a argument due to her going through his cell phone and discovered that he was texting other women.