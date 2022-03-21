MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe is urging all citizens to prepare for inclement weather.

With heavy rains approaching, the City of Monroe is offering free sandbags to all residents across the city to help prepare for the upcoming weather.

“Crews are gonna be following this all day. they’re gonna be checking our four stations across the city, and as we need more sand, they’re gonna make sure that more sand is put out here, more bags are put out here.” Says Communication Director of the City of Monroe, Michelli Martin.

“ Our goal is to make sure that we help our residents get as ready as possible.” Says Martin

Sandbagging will be available from 11 a.m. until later evening of March, 21st, and possibly on the 22nd, at the following locations:

Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminster Ave

Emily P. Rec Center – 3504 Jackson Street

Marble Rec. Center -2950 Renwick Street

Benoit Rec. Center – 1700 Oaklawn Drive

A local resident says he’s making sure everything is secured

“Just making sure that the doorways, anything that is lower is shored up and making sure our trampoline stays in our yard.” Says local resident Brett Rogers.

The City of Monroe Public Works Department urges all residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curbsides and drainage grates to make sure the water can run freely.

“This is the time to go out and secure it. Everything we’re saying right now, now it’s the time to act.” Added Martin.

On the other hand, customer service manager for Entergy of Northeast Louisiana, Roderick Worthy, says all Entergy crews in the region will be on standby for possible outages.

“We’ll be prepared for any potential outages that may occur. Customers can report any power outages at

1-(800) Entergy. We’ll have our crews ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible.” Says Worthy.