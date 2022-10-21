MONROE, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana.

Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that helps municipalities and different communities become more palatable for business growth and development where businesses are excited to come here, and we set them up for success. Michelli Martin, Communications Director, City of Monroe

These municipalities and parishes are all more competitive because they have a written plan describing how they are going to leverage assets and address challenges. Additionally, they can show progress from year to year because of developed measurements identified in their plans; much like mile-markers on a roadmap.

When mayor Friday Ellis took office one of his main focuses was making sure that Monroe was a business-friendly environment and to bring industry back to the city of Monroe. Michelli Martin, Communications Director, City of Monroe

Each community’s plan includes strategies to address education, workforce development, infrastructure, leadership, marketing and communications. This is a 5-year community & economic development strategic plan with a 10-year vision.