City of Monroe children’s dental health event

MONROE, La– Earlier today, the city of Monroe held a free children’s dental health event.

The city gave away tooth brushes, tooth paste, dental floss and other dental tools for children who live in the area.
In addition to the free giveaways, the University of Louisiana- Monroe’s dental hygiene department was there to teach the children how to properly brush their teeth and take good care of their oral health.

