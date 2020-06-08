City of Monroe announces termination of consent decree; city has been under decree since 2004

MONROE, La (06/08/20) — September 21st, 2004, a consent decree was put in place by the Government for the city of Monroe. It meant that the city had to submit a maintenance program plan to work on the sewer system and other projects.

“We did have the Department of Justice working and the Louisiana Department of Equality working with us very closely on this and we were able to file the motion to terminate the consent decree,” said Angie Baldwin, Monroe City Attorney.

Monroe city council members also attended Monday’s press conference to share their thoughts after working on projects in the decree over the last 16 years.

“To lobby our congressional delegation in Washington D.C. about this very issue and so to see it come to and get final closure on today is such a great day,” said Juanita Woods, Councilwoman District 3.

Projects included on the decree were spaced all throughout Monroe.

“Automated water reading, water pollution control center, 24th street gravity line roadway portion and 24th street gravity line railway portion,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

It also includes the Texas Avenue pump station, Wastewater Treatment plant improvements, and repairs to various street roads. The city completed about 20 million dollars in improvements and repairs at the Water Pollution Control Center.