OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, shortly before 6 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 143 near Wall Williams Road. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Ronald Williams Jr.

The investigation revealed a 2019 GMC Yukon, driven by 33-year-old Audrey Ewing, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 143 when Williams was walking north in the southbound travel lane. Ewing was unable to react in time and struck Williams.