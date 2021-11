City of Monroe announces holiday office closure and trash collection schedule change

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis announced that all City of Monroe facilities will be closed from Wednesday, November 24, 2021 through Friday, November 26, 2021 for Thanksgiving. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 29, 2021.

In addition to office closure, there will be a change in the city’s trash collection schedule. Garbage normally collected on Thursdays will be collected on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Also, garbage normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Saturday, November 27, 2021.