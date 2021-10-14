City of Monroe and ULM to host homecoming pep rally

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe, Mayor Ellis, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe have announced they will host this year’s homecoming pep rally for the ULM Warhawks before their homecoming game against Southern Alabama. The city says the pep rally will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Monroe.

The city says they are encouraging everyone to join them at the city-owned parking lot at the corner of DeSiard and North 4th Streets. (See map at the bottom of the article.) Please keep in mind DeSiard Street between Walnut St. and N. 5th St. will be closed due to the pep rally.

Mayor Ellis says he is excited to welcome the ULM Warhawk Football Team, Cheerleaders, Hawkline, and the Sound of Today to downtown Monroe to kick off Homecoming week.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come out and support our Warhawks. We saw the need to strengthen the town and gown relationship between the City of Monroe and ULM. We are a college town and it’s important that we show our students that we support and love them. We appreciate ULM for helping us build a bridge to a more dynamic future and we hope that this is the first of many joint celebrations,” says Mayor Ellis.

Free parking, spirit group parking, and the pep rally location are highlighted on the map below:

Free parking is maroon | Spirit Group parking is gold | Pep Rally location is white