MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the City of Monroe and several local sponsors handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to organizations and individuals in the city of Monroe. The event was held outside the Monroe Civic Center. Nearly 200 turkeys were given away during the event.

The City of Monroe will like to give a special thanks to the local sponsors and Michaela Weeks for their help organizing this year’s giveaway.