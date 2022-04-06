GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons and Co-Chair of Mississippi River Cities and Town Initiative welcomed the Mississippi River Commission.

Ecological restoration and built infrastructure improvements are a priority for both cities and the navigation industry because they build resilience and reliability into our waterway system. We are grateful that many of the projects that embody this priority are funded at scale across the vast Mississippi River Corridor in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last fall. Five years of funding for the programs like the Resilience Revolving Loan Fund, NESP, the MR&T, and Corps operations and maintenance. Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons

City of Greenville welcomes the Mississippi River Commission

The Mississippi River Cities and Town Initiative and Ducks Unlimited have partnered together to develop natural infrastructure projects in the lower, upper, and middle River corridor. According to the City of Greenville, they are excited to build their relationship with the Army Corps and ensure that the Mississippi River will be in a better place than they found it.