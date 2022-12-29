EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended.

Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29.

The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at 6 a.m.This comes after an increase of violence activity throughout the city the past few weeks.

They include several shooting deaths at a Eudora apartment complex.

Mayor Butler says this action was taken to protect all citizens.

“This has to stop. We need a resolution. I’m grateful that our council has agreed to extend the curfew past the New Year’s celebration,” said Butler.

“We all know that guns are prevalent in our community during this time. We don’t want anyone else’s life to be taken anymore. We want everyone to feel safe. This is home, and if you can’t feel safe at home, then what are we doing? It’s time to wake up.”

Other law enforcement agencies have been contacted to assist the Eudora Police Department during this time.