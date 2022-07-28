BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Extreme weather can affect anyone, especially the most vulnerable, that is why the City of Bastrop recently opened a “Cool Spot for Seniors” at the Dotson Park Gym to cool off during these high temperatures.

“I think it’s great. It’s a good idea for everybody around here. They need one like that,” said Guy McGurk, a resident.

The spacious center provides everything from a pool table, to a TV, and soft drinks. City officials say a local business donated these varieties of drinks.

And if you are not familiar with playing pool, you are encouraged to bring board games and playing cards.

Roderick Biddings Jr. says this initiative is a start to helping our seniors in the community.

“People can stop thinking, Oh, this is Bastrop. It’s small, and there is nothing to do, no potential. We can turn that around and make it a town where people come and say, Hey, this is where they got the senior center ,and got this for the youth. Bastrop can have a whole different perspective to it.”

His wife Amber says she is glad the community is growing. She says she would like to see one cooling center for the kids.

“That park has potential, I grew up there. I have lived in front of that place my whole life. It could be a start of a new beginning, it really could. That’s what we need, a change.”

“It gives everybody a chance to get out, and share with one another, and talk,” explained McGurk.

The Cooling Spot for Seniors is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it is required to wear a mask.