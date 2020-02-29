Cinderella Project: Giving prom dresses away to girls in the community

MONROE, LA (2/29/20)– It’s a program that started 12 years ago, designed to give every teenage girl her night at the ball one dress at a time.

Girls cheering is the sound of a high school girl finding the perfect prom dress. Sparkles, color, and smiling faces fill the room for the 9th annual Cinderella Project put on by the Junior League of Monroe.

“We know what it’s like to find the perfect dress and have your Cinderella moment. We want that for everybody,” said Meghan Sharp, President of Junior League of Monroe.

The magic behind the Cinderella Project allows these junior and senior high school girls, who may not otherwise get the chance, to dig through hundreds of dress to find the one that catches their eye. Thanks to the community fairy-godmothers who donated dresses, each girl will take home one free of charge.

“Some people don’t have the opportunity to go buy a 100 or 200 dollar dress for prom and they don’t get the opportunity to go because they can’t afford stuff like that,” said Abigail Robertson, Cinderella Project participant.

The goal is to let girls know someone cares about them with the reminder to let their inner beauty shine on the outside through confidence and self-esteem.

“If we come together as a community, the impact we can have on not just these young ladies but everyone,” said Jenny Baker, community Service Outreach Co-chair.

Some families traveled as far as Oak Grove as the Cinderella Project gives them more than just a dress.

“It feels really good. I probably wouldn’t be able to go if it wasn’t for the people doing this and the opportunity that I have. I’m very grateful,” said Robertson.

And to top it all off, what’s a dress without accessories and a good pair of heels?

The Cinderella Project has collected over 15 thousand donated dress and serve 84 high schools in 18 parishes throughout the state.