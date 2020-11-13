Louisiana man allegedly impersonates detective, breaks into home and steals firearms

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man is behind bars without bond after he admitted to pretending to be a detective and breaking into a residence in Palmetto, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

On Tuesday, Rod Mouille, Jr., 28, of Church Point, was charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, fradulent impersonation of a police officer and four counts of theft of a firearm. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

On June 24, St. Landry deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rideau Church Rd. in Palmetto for a burglary call.

“Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the victim that a person impersonating a detective from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted him immediately before the burglary,” said Guidroz.

Mouille allegedly knew the victim and had worked around the house in the past, giving him knowledge of the home’s contents. Guidroz said Mouille called the victim, told him he was a St. Landry Parish deputy and requested the victim meet with him in Opelousas. While the victim was lured away, Mouille allegedly broke into the home and stole four firearms: a .22 magnum pistol, a 16-gauge youth shotgun, a .22-caliber magnum rifle, and a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol.

On June 29, Mouille allegedly contacted the victim through social media and text messages, admitting to burglarizing the home and stating that he sold the firearms to another individual.

More arrests are expected in the case.