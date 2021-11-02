Church in Delhi raises funds to rebuild their gym destroyed by the 2021 winter storm

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Members of the Newton Baptist Church say the 2021 snow storm may have caused the building to collapse but not their church. Now members hope to raise funds to rebuild their gym.

“There were definitely tears when we saw that our building went down, but our church didn’t go down, just the building.” Says church secretary clerk, Peggy Burroughs.

“We are gonna replace the building as God would have it to be rebuilt.” She says.

The church has been in existence since 1913. As the church grew, they built a gym in 1980, and it was used for a wide variety of events.

“My parents celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in this gym. We had youth lock-ins, and homecomings, and fall festivals, weddings and family reunions.” Says worship leader and treasurer, Gina Jones.

But during the winter storm of February 15 of 2021, the roof collapsed pulling the walls in with it due to the weight of the ice and snow forcing the church to demolish the entire building down for safety reasons. Not knowing that part of the insurance coverage excluded ‘ ice and snow damage’ on the policy.

“We’ve paid insurance on this facility ever since it was built. we were unaware that there was an exclusion on the policy.” Says Jones.

“But we’re still gonna rebuild. God is gonna take care of it and he’s gonna find this building.” She says.

Jones says they hope the fundraiser will help rebuild a brand new facility.

“This is the core of the Newton community, and without it, there are things that we haven’t been able to do.” Says Jones.

The fundraiser to rebuild the “Family Life Center” will take place on November 13th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.