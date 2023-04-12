LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local residents of Lake Providence and Curry’s Tree Farm recently collaborated with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Lake Providence Watershed Council, and the Lake Providence Bass Club on a fisheries habitat improvement project for Lake Providence in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana.

Photo curiosity of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The residents of Lake Providence and Curry’s Tree Farm participated by donating their cut and no longer-needed, Christmas trees for the project.

Photo curiosity of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

On February 6, 2023, LDWF Inland Fisheries Biologists and the Lake Providence Bass Club deployed approximately 100 Christmas trees in four separate locations on the lake. The absence of native aquatic vegetation in Lake Providence makes any additional cover important for the survival of several popular species, including Largemouth Bass, Crappie, and Bluegill.

The near-shore reefs will serve as a desirable protective cover for young fish, particularly recently hatched fry and fingerlings. In addition to providing protective cover for young fish, the near-shore reefs are attractive to adult bass and crappie and provide convenient areas for anglers to fish.

Photo curiosity of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

You can find more information regarding the trees, including their location here.