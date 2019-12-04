Christmas tree safety and freshness tips

Baton Rouge, La. (12/04/19)— With Christmas right around the corner, the LSU AgCenter has issued a press release with some great tips to keep your tree fresh and safe from fire this year.

When choosing your tree, pull back a branch and let it slip out of your hand. If hardly any needles come out, the tree is fresh. If a lot come out, the tree is dried out and could be a fire hazard.

It’s important to keep your tree watered to prevent it from drying out and becoming a potential fire hazard. Leave your tree outside in a bucket for a couple of days before bringing it inside. Fill the bucket with water, and if the tree doesn’t take the water, cut a quarter inch or so off the bottom, removing the callous so it can drink again. Keep your tree watered while inside, at least once every two days.

Be sure to inspect and test all lighting decorations before you put them on the tree. Keep your tree away from any furnaces, fire places, or heating vents that may cause it to dry out faster. Keep any space heaters away from your tree.

Be sure to unplug your lights whenever you leave the house or are sleeping. Also, as wrapping paper is extremely flammable, keep all gifts positioned where they are not in direct contact with the trunk or branches.

