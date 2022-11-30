(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?

From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to several holiday movies throughout the years, some of which feature big-time stars such as Queen Latifah and LL Cool J.

So in addition to watching Christmas classics, here are some holiday movies filmed in Acadiana and throughout the state of Louisiana for you to add to the list of films to watch this season.

Filmed in Acadiana:

The Christmas Contract (2018)

After a devastating breakup with ex-boyfriend Foster (Hunter Burke), Jolie (Hilarie Burton) heads to her hometown in Louisiana for Christmas. However, she begins to dread the thought of going back home after she finds out that Foster will be there with his new girlfriend.

According to Lafayette Travel, The Christmas Contract was filmed all around Lafayette. Including Vermilionville, Acadiana Center for the Arts, and several spots in downtown Lafayette.

This film stars Hilarie Burton, Hunter Burke, Jason London, and Danneel Ackles.

WATCH ON: Prime Video

Christmas on the Bayou (2013)

This film follows a divorced New York marketing executive (Hilarie Burton) who goes back to her hometown to spend Christmas with her mother. Through a small miracle and a rekindled childhood romance, she discovers where her heart belongs, according to IMDb.

Christmas on the Bayou was filmed in Lafayette and St. Martinville.

Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Randy Travis, and Markie Post star in this film.

WATCH ON: Prime Video or Philo

Christmas Cupid’s Arrow (2018)

Holly (Elisabeth Harnois) is a single college professional with a long history of dating the guy. After her sister announces that she is pregnant, she decides to sign up for an online dating service in an effort to meet Mr. Right.

Christmas Cupid’s Arrow was filmed in Lafayette, according to IMDb

The film stars Elisabeth Harnois, Jonathan Togo, Chad Michael Collins, and Sasha Jackson.

WATCH ON: Pluto TV or Amazon Freevee

Hometown Christmas (2018)

This film follows a woman with plans to resurrect a live nativity in her town, a tradition that her mother used to organize. However, things get complicated when she finds out she will have to work with her former high school sweetheart, according to IMDb.

Filming locations included areas in Lafayette and Youngsville.

Hometown Christmas stars Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti, Erin Cahill, and Brian McNamara.

WATCH ON: Prime Video

Christmas in Louisiana (2019)

A woman rediscovers the magic of the holiday season after she returns home for the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival.

Christmas in Louisiana was filmed in New Iberia. Locations included New Iberia City Hall, the Bayou Teche Museum, and Sliman Center for the Performing Arts, according to Iberia Travel.

This film stars Jana Kramer, Percy Daggs III, and Moira Kelly.

WATCH ON: Roku

Filmed in Louisiana:

A Christmas Wish (2019)

In a small town in Louisiana, a wooden wishing box is placed in the park every December for people to write down their wish and slip it into the box. Maddie (Megan Park) makes a wish for her sister Faith (Hilarie Burton) to experience true love. The next day, Faith meets Andrew (Cristian de la Fuente), but is he the one for her?

According to Louisiana Travel, it was filmed in Ponchatoula, La.

A Christmas Wish star Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, Lee Norris, and Cristian de la Fuente.

WATCH ON: Hoopla or Prime Video

What She Wants For Christmas (2012)

This film follows 10-year-old Abigail (Brianna Dufrene) who makes a secret wish for Christmas and writes to the North Pole asking for something very special. When she doesn’t get what she wants, she captures St. Nick, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

What She Wants For Christmas was filmed in Baton Rouge, La.

This film stars Brianna Dufrene, Denise Boutte, and David Atwood.

WATCH ON: Prime Video or Vudu

The Year Without a Santa Claus (2006)

Santa (John Goodman) decides to take the year off. However, two elves try to save Christmas and help Santa rediscover the meaning of the holidays.

According to IMDb, The Year Without a Santa Claus was filmed in Shreveport and Natchitoches, La.

This film stars John Goodman, Chris Kattan, Ethan Suplee, and Dylan Minnette.

WATCH ON: DVD

Last Holiday (2006)

After learning that she has a terminal illness, Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) decided to sell everything and go to Europe where she lives like a millionaire. Charming everyone she meets, the only thing missing is her longtime crush Sean (LL Cool J).

Last Holiday was partially filmed in New Orleans.

Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Gerard Depardieu star in this film, according to Rotton Tomatoes.

WATCH ON: Prime Video, Paramount+, Vudu, or YouTube

My Southern Family Christmas (2022)

This film follows journalist Campbell (Jaicy Elliot), who must decide whether or not to reveal the truth after she gets the chance the meet her biological father for the first time without him knowing, according to IMDb.

My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in Baton Rouge and Sorrento, according to The Advocate.

Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Bruce Campbell star in the film.

WATCH ON: FuboTV