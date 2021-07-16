Christmas is coming to Bastrop early this year

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)-It’s Summer and temperatures are rising, but who says you can’t have Christmas in July

The New Morning Star Baptist Church and the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana are hosting their first annual Christmas in July event. Families in the community will be able to pick up gifts, toiletries, and more for free. Door prizes and food will also be available to the public. President of Go Get It Ministries says she hopes the event will benefit those in need.

Paula Jones President of Go Get It Outreach Ministries “We are launching it for the ones that are less fortunate in our community, we plan to help to meet the needs of everyone, not just those who are less fortunate , but anyone that’s in the need of”



The event will be held on July 17th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Genesis Center in Bastrop, LA.