Christmas is coming to Bastrop early this year

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)-It’s Summer and temperatures are rising, but who says you can’t have Christmas in July

The New Morning Star Baptist Church and the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana are hosting their first annual Christmas in July event. Families in the community will be able to pick up gifts, toiletries, and more for free. Door prizes and food will also be available to the public. President of Go Get It Ministries says she hopes the event will benefit those in need.

Paula Jones President of Go Get It Outreach Ministries  “We are launching it for the ones that are less fortunate in our community, we plan to help to meet the needs of everyone, not just those who are less fortunate , but anyone that’s in the need of”

 
The event will be held on July 17th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Genesis Center in Bastrop, LA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories