CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance

MONROE, LA (12/07/19)– Well Christmas is just around the corner and the festivities have already begun in the twin cities. Monroe hosted the annual Christmas in DOMO (Dowtown Monroe). It was a free event that offered a little something for the whole family. The River Market was filled with food trucks, vendors, live music, a Christmas book reading, and so much more.





“We’re just out here looking around, looking at all the vendors. We took bailey to see Santa and she told him what she wanted for Christmas and now shes talking me into buying her some more stuff,” said Jarrett Ailshie.



In addition, the annual Little Miss Christmas in Domo Pageant was also held today. The girls competed in six different age divisions from 0 to 12 years old. The girls also competed for the best dressed, most beautiful, and most photogenic divisions. Titles started from 0-11 months competing for baby miss to miss pre-teen for the 10-12-year-olds. The pageant girls dressed in gowns showcasing their own Christmas twist.



The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) designated a spot at the Christmas in DOMO event to commemorate the lives lost in Pearl Harbor. A wall was filled with historical photos for the community to see. Some of those pictures included Elvis Presley and Governor John Bel Edwards’ father. Those who visited the display could also write a letter to a veteran so they have something to open this Christmas. DAV officials say they don’t want children or adults to forget about the day that changed the lives of so many families.





“We’re trying to promote the remembrance of it, cause apparently a lot of people don’t remember Pearl Harbor and how devastating it was for our military and the United States,” said Diana Jones.



A lot of these veterans don’t have a family, which can make the holidays difficult to celebrate. That’s why the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home is asking locals in the community to sponsor a veteran for Christmas, costing you only 25 dollars. For more information, you can visit their office in Monroe.

To wrap up Christmas in DOMO, a Christmas themed firework show will take place at 6:00 p.m. tonight off Endom Bridge.