MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23rd at the Powell Street Community Center, the 12th annual Christmas Big Giveaway took place.

Ebone Evans, a sponsor of this event, says that they have received a lot of support from the community.

The community participated in the “$20 challenge,” where everyone bought toiletries and other beneficial items for only $20. They had lots of participation in this challenge.

The giveaway was fit to gift 200 children, however, there were around 350-400 donations in total.

