Christ Church honors seniors’ achievements with drive-through graduation parade

MONROE, LA (5/9/20)– While COVID-19 has cancelled many school activities, one local church is making sure senior’s hard work is recognized. While these seniors may not be walking across the stage, those in the community have found a way to make sure they are still getting the graduation they deserve.



“It means really a lot to me because I finally graduated and I’ve been wanting to do this. I’ve finally made it,” said Riley Keenan, West Monroe High School.

In the wake of COVID-19 Christ Church of West Monroe held a graduation parade to celebrate the achievements of graduating high school, college, and graduate students…all while practicing social distancing.

“COVID-19 can not keep them from being celebrated the way they should be. So we hope that they really enjoy and appreciate this gesture of love because they deserve it,” said Shivon Woodard, Young Adults Pastor at Christ Church.

One senior says he was disappointed when he found out his senior activities would be cancelled. However, hearing family and loved ones cheer as he drove through the parade put joy in his heart.

“There was just a lot of stuff that was up in the air, like nobody knew the answers to. So i’m glade everybody is just pulling together and trying to celebrate the best that we can,” said Conner Hill, graduating from West Monroe High School.

Those who work at Christ Church say they are proud of all the seniors that have persevered through these uncertain times, but say they’ve already learned a valuable life lesson.

“Life really does have challenges like this, unexpected things that come up . They are learning very early how to be resilient, to know that they have support from their friends, their family, their church, and that they can overcome anything,” said Woodard.

While these seniors are switching out diplomas for gift bags and graduation ceremonies for drive through parades, it’s a memory they will always remember and be thankful for.

“I’m so thankful that they are acknowledging all the graduates because you can feel overlooked in a season like this. They still think it’s special and worth celebrating and so i’m so appreciative to Christ Church. I’ll remember this forever,” said Kaylea Mayo, Life Pacific University.

While this may be unconventional, families say it’s put a smile on their seniors face.