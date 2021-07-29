Choudrant shuts Village Hall down due to COVID

CHOUDRANT, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– According to Mayor Bill Sanderson, five of the six Village Hall employees have tested positive, despite having been vaccinated.

“A majority of our public works employees are out with COVID also our village clerk is also out sick,” Emily Allement, Choudrant Planning and Zoning Committee, said.

In the meantime, officials have hired third party contractors to keep the village running.

“To handle solid waste, locates dig, you know call before you dig locates, and things of that nature,” Allement said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sanderson will answer voicemails and handle water bills for homes and he says bills could arrive at your house a few days late. He also said since the building is closed, the number to call if you have any questions or concerns is 318-768-4111.

“Also our two police officers are still well and working so you can call 911 if you have an emergency,” Allement said.

Jeff Bosey, the owner of Choudrant Mini-Mart said they are doing what they can to keep anyone else from contracting the virus in their community.

“We just hope for the best with this latest outbreak,” Bosey said. “We are concerned with the breakthrough cases that we are having with those that have even been vaccinated. That’s the greatest concern, but we are taking all of the protocols and precautions that we can to avoid it here at our store.”

The Village Hall is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 9th. The mayor said the five employees will remain in quarantine for the next week.