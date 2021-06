CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Choudrant Farmer’s Market is scheduled to open this Saturday, June 26.

According to the Choudrant Farmer’s Market Facebook page, they will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays as early as 7:00 a.m.

Their market is free for 2021 AG products, including fruits, vegetables, local berries, honey, flowers, and much more!