Children’s Coalition for NELA host first drive-thru school supply giveaway

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–COVID-19 has caused uncertainty for many, but thanks to the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana parents won’t have to worry about school supplies this year.

Hundreds of cars have lined the streets as the Children’s Coalition hosted its first drive-thru school supply give away. 150 backpacks were filled with supplies for children pre-k through high school.

One parent says it feels good knowing the community cares about kids and their education.



“It makes me feel really really good, it is really awesome that they are doing that. Everyone needs a little help so I feel really blessed about it,” said Johnny Brady, Parent.

For Brady, the school supply gives away is making a huge impact for his family and that’s what the children’s coalition aimed to do. Due to the damaging effects of the pandemic, they wanted to ease the financial burden of school for parents.

“It helps us a lot. In the pandemic that we have had, my wife was without a job for a little bit and she’s back on her feet as the community is starting to go back. But it helps us out a lot,” said Brady.

On average the Children’s Coalition serves 11 thousand children and families in 14 parishes each year. They focus on early childhood, healthy living, parenting, and youth development.