Children ages 5-11, now able to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine authorization to include children between the ages of 5 and 11. The U.S. Center for Disease & Prevention also recommended that everyone age 5 and older receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

In response to these recommendations, the state of Louisiana announced that the Pfizer vaccine is now available throughout the entire state to anyone ages 5 and older. The centers for disease control has a full list of options for parents to pick the right place. These centers say even though children are at low risk of getting the virus, the shot still can reduce the spread.

Right now only the Pfizer is available for ages 5 to 11 years old. The agency says they’ve made it easy to get the vaccine for younger ages. Parents can go to your child’s doctor, local pharmacy, and contact state and local health departments. We have a link to find everything you need on myarklass.com, it’s a one stop shop to help parents.