Child shot in South Bossier home, BCPD investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning inside a South Bossier home that wounded a child.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, dispatchers got a call from the home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane in the Golden Meadows neighborhood around 3:30 a.m., followed by several calls reporting gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find a juvenile inside with a gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile, who is described by police as being “not quite pre-teen age,” was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport for treatment. The child is expected to survive.

Police say their detectives were able to determine that there were two people, including the child, inside the home when gunshots were fired from outside the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips online.