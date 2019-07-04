Child dies in Crossett trailer fire

CROSSETT, Arkansas (07/04/19) A seven-year-old girl is dead after a fire engulfed a trailer in Crossett early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters with the North Crossett Volunteer Fire Department were called to a trailer home on 806 Fairview Road around 6 a.m.

Neighbors nearby woke up to sirens and saw the horrific scene of a trailer being engulfed in flames.

Picture taken by Dewina Locke

“The house was orange in color and I looked out the bathroom window and the trailer was in flames,” Dewina Locke said.

Locke lives just feet away from where the scene unfolded. She woke up that morning and witnessed the house burn to the ground from her kitchen window.

Inside the burning home, was Taylor Makenzie Smith. The seven-year-old didn’t make it out of the house alive.

Some first responders with the North Crossett Volunteer Fire Department say this fire was the first fatal fire in over 20 years. The death of this young girl is a weight they will carry forever. Many on call that morning posted to social media about how hard it was and still is for them.

“Being there and not being able to do anything to help this little girl is one of the worst feelings I have ever had in my career in law enforcement… We see death in our profession all the time, but it’s not supposed happen to little ones. That hits us hard and it’s something we will never get over.,” Brandon Kelley posted.

Funeral services are 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home Chapel.

This is still a developing story. Authorities have confirmed the little girl’s death but have not released any other details regarding the fire. We will provide updates when information is available.