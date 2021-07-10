Chennault Museum hosts fundraiser to help veterans in the community

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local leaders and veteran families gathered at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum for a fundraiser to continue to support veterans in our community. The fundraiser, sponsored by ‘Two Warriors Meadery’, will benefit both Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and The Combat Veteran Association.

Director of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, Nell Calloway says this is more than just museum, but a place to honor veterans on a daily basis.

“And you know, there is one thing I have found being the head of the museum is the soldiers, the veterans. They all serve each other. and that’s so inspiring to us. They take care of each other.” She says.

The Fundraiser event also featured Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis who celebrated the late John Mccarter Jr, who would’ve turned 100 years old this July 20th

“To honor Dr. McCarter was just…hat they do, right? I always say they have a warrior mentality and a servant’s heart.” He says.

During the honoring, late veteran John McCarter’s son, Alan Mccarter, says he couldn’t be any prouder.

” He was a really good man, he was always telling stories about what he did in the war, and he deserves it.” He says.

Louisiana congresswoman, Julia Letlow, was also one of the main guests to participate in the honoring.

“You know, any time I can come and honor our veterans and those who have served in the armed forces, I jump in the chance because none of us would be here today without their sacrifice to our country, so it’s an absolutely honor to be here to speak to them and thank them for their service.” She says.

Mrs. Calloway also says they raised about thirty thousand dollars for a brand new van to support veterans who don’t have families to help them with transportation. She says they hope to get this new brand van this coming fall.