CHENIERE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Construction on the Cheniere spillway is causing a headache for local drivers for quite some time now.

Dirt problems have delayed the anticipated completion date of the project. But Ouachita Parish Police Juror, Jack Clampit, says the project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“Actually I think we are tracking it more in October which will be good news, that’s something we would like to see.” Says Clampit.

But local residents say delays have been causing car wrecks.

“There have been a lot of wrecks because of all this over here. So, they need to hurry up and get it done as quickly as they can and quit delaying it.” Says a local resident, Vickie Adams.

Clampit says some of those delays were caused due to dirt problems, he says they’re now back on track.

“They had one delay that was putting back a little weight, and had some dirt problems they had to work at, but they worked those at. So, we’re back on full steam now.” Says Clampit.

The project started at $4 million and has risen to $6 million. Adams says residents are more concerned about the current traffic that the project delay may cause.

“And it’s causing a lot of people to go around, a lot of gas, a lot of money, you know what I mean. So, they need to hurry up and get it done.” Added Adams.

The project is expected to be completed by October of 2022.