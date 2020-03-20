Chef Taxi helps local restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (03/19/20)– The slogan, “Stay in, Dine out”, has a whole new meaning for Chef Taxi as COVID-19 has caused restaurants to close their doors and only offer to-go orders.



“They are losing a ton of money that is coming in every day. We are really trying to drive people to order from us so that we can order from the restaurants,” said Tommy Neck, Owner of Chef Taxi.

Chef Taxi is the only local food delivery service in north Louisiana. They have seen an increase in business as they play the connecting role from local businesses to the community.



“I’m really happy and thankful that we are able to facilitate that so that restaurants don’t have to close down completely and they can still have their staff come in,” said Neck.

Chef Taxi employees are required to wash their hands before and after a delivery and every car has germ-x.

“And then we are leaving the food on the door so that we can ring the doorbell and there is no person to person contact,” said Neck.

One local business says Chef Taxi is a big help during a time like this as they help support small restaurants.

“Without these guys, a significant portion of our business during this time would be missing,” said Chris Brown, Co-owner 2Dudes Brew & Que.

And when a unique situation like a pandemic arises…

“It means a lot to be able to have that local business partner with another local business to be able to provide to our community,” said Brown.

Tommy Neck and his wife have been offering this local delivery service for four years and the coronavirus won’t stop them from serving the community and supporting family-owned businesses.

“We both grew up here so this is home for both of us. We want to treat everybody like family and we really try to do service first and foremost,” said Neck.

Chef Taxi has also began to hire employees of their restaurant partners who’ve been laid off during this time. If you’re interested in becoming a driver you can apply online at Chef Taxi’s website.