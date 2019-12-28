Cheers to three years: The Flying Tiger Brewery celebrates anniversary

MONROE, LA (12/28/19)– The Flying Tiger Brewery is celebrating three years of being open in the Monroe community. The “cheers to three years” celebration is focusing on their beers and the community. Today, they offered a new beer called Risk and Reward. In addition, they brought out old beers from past years. The event is family-friendly, offering a jump house, games, a food truck, and of course the LSU game. The flying tiger owners say they are beyond thankful for all the support they have had.



“What this has taught me is the value of community. We put our money where our mouth is. We appreciate the support of our community, so we give back. That’s why we do fundraisers and support many local non-profits throughout the year because we understand how important it is to support one another in your own community,” said Robert Brewer, Co-owner of The Flying Tiger Brewery.



“Cheers to three years” will continue until 11:00 p.m. tonight. There is no cover charge.