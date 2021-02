ArkLaMiss (KTVE/KARD)— The following are viewer submitted pictures from around the ArkLaMiss. We will update this article as more pictures come in.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather information by downloading our KTVE/KARD weather app on the App Store or Google Play.

WEST MONROE, LOUISIANA

MONROE, LOUISIANA

STERLINGTON, LOUISIANA

UNION PARISH, LOUISIANA

SMACKOVER, ARKANSAS