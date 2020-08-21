CHECK THIS OUT: Viewer donates new bike to local boy who gave his bike away to a stranger

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — Earlier this week, we shared the story of 10-year-old Evan Jones giving away his bike to Allen Williams who had a house fire and got his truck stolen. After the story ran, a viewer called our station asking to anonymously donate a new bike to Evan.

The moment Evan saw his new bike is one he says he’ll never forget.

“I mean it was just surprising. The man who I gave the bike to, Mr. Allen, he said that if you bless someone, you will get blessed many times too. And over a week or two…I have,” said Evan Jones, Boy who gave bike away.

“He’s pretty tickled. I’m pretty tickled. There are still some good people in this world,” said Rikki Jones, Evan’s Mother.

After Evan gave his bike to Allen Williams, Evan’s grandmother bought him a new bike.

the anonymous viewer who called NBC 10/FOX 14 still insisted on buying even another bike. Evan says he plans on giving this bike to his cousin.

“His bike got ran over, probably because he left it in the driveway haha, but it got ran over and I know that he needs one, and I’m gonna give it to him,” said Evan Jones.

Evan’s mother says she’s proud to be his mom and see him grow into the young man she raised him to be.

“When you do something good, he knows it. I don’t have to give him praise, he knows it, he sees in his heart and he feels in his heart how good it feels to do something for someone else and that’s…that’s all that matters,” said Rikki Jones.

To the anonymous viewer, Evan only has one thing to say…

“Thank you, thank you, so much. God bless you because I know how it feels to lose something and you probably do too, so thank you, thank you very much,” said Jones.

