Check this out!: Go behind the scenes with our news team right here in the studio

(03/12/21)-- Governor John Bel Edwards has delivered a proclamation commemorating Girl Scouts’ 109 anniversary in recognition of the public service, civic engagement, and sense of community Girl Scouts has fostered in an all-girl, girl led space.

The Governor’s proclamation highlights Girl Scouts’ work “to champion the ambitions, cultivate the talents, and develop the skills of girls to be leaders in their own world, and in ours.”