CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Chatham Branch Library to host a canvas painting on February 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Ms. Sharon Dousay.
Participants can register by calling (318) 249-2980 or email at chathamevents@jacksonparishlib.org.
by: Latrisha Parker
