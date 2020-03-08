Chase District is set to receive signal upgrades that include flashing yellow arrow

FRANKLIN PARISH, LA (03/08/20)– Franklin Parish is getting some new lights, flashing yellow arrow lights that is. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has been installing these lights across Louisiana and are now hitting the rural parishes. Flashing yellow arrow signals is something most people have never experienced before.

“Just a reminder to everyone, It will be a little different. Something different and new that they may encounter in an intersection,” said Erin Buchanan, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD says these lights have been shown to help drivers make fewer mistakes and keep motorists safer during heavy traffic.



“The idea behind these flashing yellow lights is to catch the motorist attention in a more effective manner,” said Buchanan.

The Federal Highway Administration mandated that these lights get installed across the United States. Some states have had them for a few years. Louisiana DOTD has installed these lights in the metro districts, one including Ouachita Parish. Now, Franklin isn’t the only parish in the Chase District that can expect these yellow flashing signals.

“Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas, LaSalle, and Franklin. Out of those six, five of them are receiving at least one flashing left-turn arrow. All but Tensas Parish,” said Buchanan.

These lights will be installed at intersections that have a protected left-turn, meaning it has a left-turn green arrow and a dedicated lane. DOTD says it’s important that residents know what a yellow flashing arrow means and how it is different from the other colors. When the new lights are up and running, drivers will see a solid red arrow, a solid green arrow, and a flashing yellow arrow.



“A red arrow means you don’t go at all, a green protected left means you do have the right away to turn, and a flashing yellow indicates to yield to oncoming traffic,” said Buchanan.

DOTD says the Chase District can expect a full rollout of these lights in 2 to 3 months.

In addition, DOTD will be hosting its final public meeting for the Chase District on March 12th at the Vidalia High School library from 5:30- 7:00 P.M.

Below are the flashing yellow arrow signal locations across the Chase District (District 58). All except Tensas Parish are receiving the signal upgrades to include the flashing yellow arrow. The signals that are being upgraded already having a protected left turn (green arrow) and a dedicated left-turn lane.