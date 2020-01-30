Char 19 shows us some sensational dishes for Super Bowl Sunday!

Take a look at these delicious and healthy Super Bowl bites!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/29/2020) — The biggest night in football is right around the corner, and the morning crew is back in the kitchen, trying more local delicacies!

Chef John Peters with Char 19 stops by to show us some delicious but healthy options the restaurant is offering for take-out Saturday, since they are closed on Sundays.

Peters brought in a roasted pepper hummus as well as a smoked trout dip that the restaurant freshly prepares. The dips were paired with homemade crostinis and naan slices.

Chef John also prepared a chicken salad wrap with a special cream cheese spread that has about 45 different spices in it!

To place an order for take out or to dine in, you can call Char 19 at (318) 807-2427.