Char 19 Championship Game menu!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/13/2020) — Looking for somewhere to catch the big game tonight and score some delicious grub? Look no further! Char 19 in Monroe has a whole menu dedicated to the game.

Chef John Peters comes by to whip up their signatures stuffed pork chop, cooked to perfection and topped with a wild berry coulis. That dish going for just $24.95 tonight.

Also, plenty of appetizers to chose from including a mouth-watering shrimp cocktail that’s going for $12.95.

There will also be a massive big screen for you and your friends to enjoy the game. Char 19 is located at 1301 N 19th St. in Monroe.

