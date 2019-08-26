Changes coming to Venable Lane in Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA (8/26/19) The City of Monroe has announced changes for one of the city’s most traveled roads; Venable Lane. The road has seen an influx in traffic due to new business and residential areas.

The changes include redoing the northbound left turn lane on Highway 165, then a major upgrade of the lane itself, including winder lanes, curbs and drainage. There will also be a new road near Century Village.

The $2.2 million dollar project is paid for through grant money from the Capital Infrastructure Fund and Economic Development Administration, in addition to tax payer money.

There have been some issues in the past regarding developers of the project and whether or not the work was following guidelines. These issues have been resolved, and Mayor Jamie Mayo of Monroe says the updated plans will require them to stay within city codes.

Once the construction begins, it will take about a year to complete.