WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE first brought you the story on July 20, 2022, of a T-Ball team from Houston in town for the Dixie World Series that had their hotel room reservations canceled at the last minute. But after our story aired, one local homeowner provided them with a place to stay.

“We got an email from Judi Horton, and she offered up a place that, when she described it, seemed like it was a dream come true. But it actually ended up being one of the best solutions we could’ve had,” said Michael Griffin, one of the parents.

The offer was too good to be true. While the rest of the crew has spread out to other hotels, five families will be able to move into the new place in no time.

“We’re are feeling better now,” said Bailey Griffin, another parent. “I’m just hoping now that everybody has their accommodations, and others are gonna have a roof over their heads, and the boys are gonna come home to their rooms.”

Judi Horton with Horton Properties was one of the local residents who reached out to the team for help.

“I was mad when I heard about it. My daughter said ‘I can’t believe that happened to them’. It’s really a wonderful way it turned out because they were in a bad situation,” said Horton.

The Airbnb will be fully completed and ready to be rented for several venues within the next few weeks. But for now, it will be rented by this courageous team who says their trip to West Monroe will be remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I can’t believe the outpouring of love that we got from this community. I mean, it really restores my faith in humanity,” said Bailey.

“I wanna say thank you to the entire community. Thank you to you all,” said Michael. “There are just great people out there in Monroe that offered up a place for us over the last 24 hours. We’re going to bring that victory back to Texas!” Said Michael.

Anyone wanting to rent this Airbnb could reach out to Judi Horton at judihorton@gmail.com