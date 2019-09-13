Chamber welcomes new vape shop to West Monroe

Although vaping products have been getting a negative reputation, Tim and Jodi Thompson say they still believe it is a better option than smoking cigarettes. That’s why the couple has opened their own shop in West Monroe to offer people alternatives.

“500,000 people die every year from smoking (cigarettes) ,” Tim said. “They say, there are 5 or 6 fatalities from vape juice, yet the articles don’t mention anything about what was vaped of how it was vaped or anything like that,”

Tim says customers should always buy their products from a credible establishment, which is what elevate offers to the area.

“We have all ranges of nicotine and flavors to try to help somebody quit smoking whether they smoke at 2 packs a day or half a pack a day, they smoke lites, whatever it is we have an alternative for them to stop smoking,” Tim said.

Along with vaping products, Elevate also offers botanical products.

“We have a lot of products that don’t contain tobacco or nicotine,” Jodi said.

These products contain CBD and kava. This is what helps consumers feel more relaxed or energized.

“We also have wellness products that help you do a cleanse, a body clease, we have a product for that. We also have an elderberry syrup which is really good when we start getting into flu season,” Jodi said.

Jodi says product education is Elevate’s number one priority.

“We have people come in daily who don’t know what any of this is and we try to educate them on the products and the way they use the products responsibly and make sure that when they leave they know what they bought,” Jodi said.