“Celebration Gator” of Louisiana to appear in 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on the horizon and the Louisiana will debut its own float called “Celebration Gator”. According to a press release, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Macy’s, Inc. announced today they will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras in true Louisiana fashion with the 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float.

“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana.”

“The Macy’s Parade is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Sharing Louisiana’s rich history of celebration, the Parade’s newest float will bring the revelry to spectators lining the streets of New York City and enjoying the pageantry from homes nationwide.”

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in all time zones.