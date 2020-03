WEST MONROE, La. (3/18/2020) — In honor of Youth Art Month, two local students from Good Hope Middle School stop by to show off some of their masterpieces! Kynsley Ingram and Lexy Baude explain how art is a stress reliever and why they think other kids there age should get in touch with their creative side.

Good Hope Middle School’s art teacher Ginger DeBruhl-Stapp also explains how art can be used during this time of “social distancing” amid the Coronavirus pandemic,