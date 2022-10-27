RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cedar Creek football welcomes a week nine match-up with Lincoln Prep.

Meeting for a conference match-up as cedar creek is five and three whereas Lincoln Prep is three and six on the season.

Looking at team comparisons for tonight’s game, according to maxprep.Com cedar creek leads in scoring averages of 36 point one to Lincoln preps 19 point six.

Offensively, Cedar Creeks Jamarious Buggs leads in rushing with 112 point zero.

Also meeting for Thursday night’s high school football West Ouachita meeting Pineville for a home conference game.

The chiefs looking to bounce back from their 48 to seven loss to Ruston. West Ouachita leads in team scoring an average of 18 point four to Pineville five point four.

Chiefs Antonio ford leading in rushing with 108 point five.

Kick-off for both games will be tonight Oct 27th. at 7 p.m.