CAUTION: Flooding flushes wildlife into residential territory

VIDALIA, La. (07/16/19)– From Alabama street to Riverside street, residents in Vidalia have been dealing with their lawns being under water for years.

“We have had a backup issue with what’s called a slough area here in Vidalia Louisiana. It’s really not uncommon, but this year was extreme,” Robert Lee Gardner Jr., Vidalia Alderman, said.

Gardner says it’s been six months since the last time the area was completely dry.

“And actually where we are standing, this was all under water,” Gardner said.

Barry also didn’t do them any favors during it’s visit this past weekend. Gardner said he and his neighbors have come across multiple alligators and snakes on their lawns in the last few days.

“We have never just seen them out freely, crawling everywhere, and out in the open,” Gardner said.

The town council has been working on a solution for the drainage system in the neighborhood, but have not come to an agreement.

“It takes help, I know I’m on the council, and I’m only one vote, one voice, but our residents shouldn’t have to suffer and not come out of their yards because of the water back up drainage that should have been rectified years ago,” Gardner said.

The Vidalia Police Department has been notified and are asking locals to call the station rather than taking matters into their own hands.

“Because these animals are very dangerous, so please be cautious and careful if you see one of these alligators running loose,” Gardner said.

Town council will be meeting next week to discuss solutions for the water drainage system.